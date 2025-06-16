Chick-fil-A Takes Flight in Tri-Cities: Grand Opening This Week

I've never had a Chick-fil-A sandwich, but I know the restaurant has a rabid fan base eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Chick-fil-A in Kennewick, the first for the Tri-Cities.

Get Ready for Flavor! Tri-Cities Chick-fil-A Opens Its Doors

My son, Kyran, says the chicken is fantastic, and he had Chick-fil-A in Spokane, where he says the place will be swamped on opening day.

I've seen the love for Chick-fil-A firsthand as I've seen the drive-thru near Salem/Keiser off I-5, which I swear is always busy whenever we visit my wife's parents.

In a recent posting on Facebook, Chick-fil-A has announced the grand opening date:

We’re counting down the days! Our brand-new Chick-fil-A location at Canal Dr. & Columbia Center Blvd opens this Thursday, June 19th — and we can’t wait to serve you, Tri-Cities!

Fences Fall, Flavor Calls: Chick-fil-A Launches in Tri-Cities

June 19th is the big day for the Tri-Cities as the new Chick-fil-A opens for the first time in the Columbia Basin.

I took a snapshot of what looks like a raceway, as cars will be lined up around the building. I've never seen anything like this before, and it'll be interesting to see the Tri-Cities' appetite for Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A will soon be here for the Tri-Cities, and I'm sure lots of folks hope it'll be successful, as Tri-Citians also want to see a Trader Joe's and In-N-Out burgers. With the success, hopefully, other franchises will come to the Tri-Cities.

Located at 7009 W Canal Dr., the new restaurant will serve Guests Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, and Mobile Thru.

Are you ready for Chick-fil-A? It looks like it's going to be a huge grand opening in Kennewick.

