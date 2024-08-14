Sweet Farewell: Kennewick’s Beloved Candy Store Bids Goodbye

Sad news as a beloved chocolate store in Kennewick is closing their doors at the end of the month.



Baums Chocolates In Kennewick Is Closing By The End Of August 2024

Baum's Chocolates located at 513 North Edison in Kennewick has been in business since 1981 and specializes in chocolate, party supplies, balloons, and other event supplies.

Don and Mindy, the owners, have announced their retirement and the store is looking to close at the end of August.

Here is what the owners of Baum's had to say on social media about the closure:

We are sad to announce that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We want to express our deepest gratitude for your amazing support and loyalty to Baum’s since 1981. Without your support we wouldn’t have made it this far!

After much consideration, we have decided to retire and step away from the Balloons and Party side of our business. As for our Chocolates, we are still deciding on the next steps and will keep you updated!

Thank you again for being a part of our journey

Best Wishes, Don & Mindy Sandlin

For those who love Baum's, now is the time to get in before the final closure at the end of August. You can read more about the closure below:

