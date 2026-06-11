I can't believe that the 4th of July is around the corner, and now, fireworks stands will soon be open in Kennewick.

Kennewick's Fireworks Guide: Where to Buy and What's Allowed This Year

When you buy fireworks from Kennewick Fire Department-approved vendors, you know you're purchasing fireworks that are legal for use within city limits.

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Spark Local: Kennewick's Approved Fireworks Vendors Are Ready for the Fourth

The reason why the Kennewick Fire Department puts out a list of approved fireworks stands is that buying legal fireworks helps local businesses. As a customer, you'll know what legal fireworks are allowed in Benton County.

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READ MORE: Benton County Fireworks Laws and Rules for 2026

Here is a list of approved Kennewick Fire Department firework stand locations: • 2811 W 10th Ave. • 845 N Columbia Center Blvd. • 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd. • 1410 W 27th Ave. • 2720 S Quillan St. • 5204 W Clearwater Ave. • 6481 W Skagit Ave. • 902 S Washington St. • 8505 W Gage Blvd.

You've got 9 locations in Kennewick where you can purchase legal fireworks, so hopefully you've got a location near you.

If you need more information about what legal fireworks are in Kennewick, click here for more details.