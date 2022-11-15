100-mph Chase Ends With Jeep Wrapped Around Kennewick Traffic Pole
Kennewick Police arrested a Benton City man after he crashed his vehicle during a high-speed chase.
On Monday, just after 11 pm, Police pulled over the 27-year-old for driving recklessly.
The man abruptly took off in the Jeep at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the man again, but he wouldn't stop.
Minutes later, the Jeep was seen traveling on Clearwater Avenue near Union Street. The man was driving east in the westbound lanes at 100 mph when ran through the red light at Highway 395 and Clearwater. Failing to negotiate a turn, the man lost control and struck a light pole.
The suspect took off on foot. As Officers made contact with the man, he refused commands. Eventually, the man was tased and taken into custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for suspicion of DUI (drugs), Attempted to Elude Police, Hit and Run, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.