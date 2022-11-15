Kennewick Police arrested a Benton City man after he crashed his vehicle during a high-speed chase.

On Monday, just after 11 pm, Police pulled over the 27-year-old for driving recklessly.

Get our free mobile app

The man abruptly took off in the Jeep at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the man again, but he wouldn't stop.

Minutes later, the Jeep was seen traveling on Clearwater Avenue near Union Street. The man was driving east in the westbound lanes at 100 mph when ran through the red light at Highway 395 and Clearwater. Failing to negotiate a turn, the man lost control and struck a light pole.

The suspect took off on foot. As Officers made contact with the man, he refused commands. Eventually, the man was tased and taken into custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for suspicion of DUI (drugs), Attempted to Elude Police, Hit and Run, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

Read more from the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook below.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.