The Ultimate Invisible Kayak Adventure Near Tri-Cities Washington

Here's Another Cool Experience Worth Checking Out Near Tri-Cities Washington

Invisible kayaks and nighttime paddling? Sign me up! There is a neat kayaking experience near Tri-Cities Washington worth checking out and it looks amazing.



One of my favorite childhood places I remember fondly visiting is Wallowa Lake Oregon.

Wallowa Lake is about two hours away from Kennewick Washington and a great place to get away from it all.

Swiss Alps than My wife and I honeymooned there and nothing quite captures the look of thethan Wallowa Lake , you might've already heard about their famous tramway to the top of the mountains

The cool thing is that there is plenty of things to do and see at Wallowa Lake and now I need to go back and check out another experience that involves kayaking.

My wife in recent years has got us into paddleboarding and when I came across this experience, I had to share it with you.

You can rent see-through kayaks at Wallowa Lake through a company called Jo Paddle.

The kayak bottoms are virtually invisible allowing you to see the water beneath you as you paddle away across the lake.

The neat thing is they offer a nighttime kayaking tour which looks amazing. You can rent a kayak and the tour lasts for about 1.5 hours on the waters of Wallowa Lake.

I'm not sure the photos do the tour justice but it looks pretty awesome. I know my anniversary is coming up in September and I might have to make a return to Wallowa Lake to check out this experience.

You can check out Jo Paddle here.

