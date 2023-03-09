You’re Invited to WRPD’s Special Swearing In Ceremony of K9 Polar

Thursday, March 16th will be a very special day for one very special local dog.

K9 Polar is an emotional support dog donated to the West Richland community by the Mattox Dog Training Academy. Polar is a 2-year-old English Cream Retriever who's been trained under the direction of Mary Mattox. Polar recently completed AKC and Urban Field training with West Richland Animal Control Officer Marissa Adamson.

When and where is the swearing in ceremony for Polar?

The public is invited to attend the special event on Thursday, March 16th at 10 am in the Noski Community Room. (7220 West Van Giesen Street, West Richland, WA 99353) There will be an open house following the ceremony.

According to the West Richland Police Department Facebook Page:

We want to recognize the many people who have volunteered to help to make this possible and those who will help us care for Polar for the duration of his life, Mary Mattox of Mattox Dog Training Academy, Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic, Lucky Puppy Grooming, EFC Equipment Feed and Pet, Talos Tactical, West Richland Community Care Foundation, Amaya Newman, and the many citizens who donated items for Polar during Christmas.

K9 Polar will be working with the West Richland Police Department and utilized in crisis developments and situations as needed. He'll also be be a tremendous asset to the employee wellness program.

