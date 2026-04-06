K9 Assists Pasco Police in Major Girl Scout Cookie “Bust”

It's Girl Scout cookie season here in the Tri-Cities, and the "dealers" are all around. You can't escape them, and that means the Pasco Police needed to jump into action.

Breaking: Pasco Police Seize Shipment of Delicious Cookies

With names like Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, and Lemon-Ups, don't let those cute names fool you; these are some serious cookies that need to be taken off the streets.

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Pasco Police Crack Down on Sweet “Cookie Operation”

You usually see the cookie dealers at Yokes and Walmart, and they are loaded to the hilt with their little red wagons, tempting shoppers left and right, and at five to six bucks a box, it's an expensive sweet treat.

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Luckily, the Pasco Police have stepped in and decided to buy a bunch of boxes of these cookies and have done their part to get these off the streets.

In a posting from the Pasco Police, the "cookie dealer" has been exposed. Here is what Pasco PD wrote about the incident:

We had a special visitor from Girl Scout Troop#2332. Chloe dropped off our order of cookies to a very excited swing shift. Even K9 Brit got a scooby snack! It was our pleasure to help Chloe reach her goal. If you see a local Girl Scout selling please support!

Pasco PD was able to take this "dealer" off the street, and now it's time for us Tri-Citians to step up and take care of the rest of the cookies that are still out there.

Together we can take a bite out of these delicious cookies, and great job, Pasco Police, for nabbing another Girl Scout cookie dealer.