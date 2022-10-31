Washington State’s Astonishing Jurassic Retreat for Sale for $1.2 Million
Peek Inside An Amazing Washington Jurassic Park-Themed Home
We featured an amazing Jurassic Retreat in Washington State last year and now this incredible property is up for sale. Let's revisit this awesome property that you can rent out or own.
A Tri-Cities couple owns the property and now the love letter to the Jurassic era of dinosaurs can be yours for a cool $1.2 million.
You could live there or use it as a rental in which people can stay and enjoy a fantastic experience.
Jurassic Retreat is located in Washougal Washington, about 30 miles away from Portland and it looks amazing inside and out.
Here are a few of the features of the property:
Dinosaur-Themed Property | 2,166 Sq Ft | Animatronic Dinosaurs
KITCHEN: Fully equipped w/ cooking basics, Keurig coffee maker, toaster
Take a virtual of the property in the gallery below:
Washington Jurassic Retreat Up For Sale For $1.2 Million
Jurassic Retreat has been offered up as a vacation rental on evolve.com and now you can own the property for yourself.
One of my favorite Facebook groups, Zillow Gone Wild, is featured in their weekly listing. If you want to purchase the property, look at the official listing here.