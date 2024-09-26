Lights, Camera, Mabton! Jennifer Garner Sighted in Small-Town Washington

Imagine being a student in rural Mabton Washington and you get a surprise visit from actor Jennifer Garner.

Why Was Jennifer Garner At The Mabton School District In Washington State?

Washington State on occasion gets surprising celebrity sightings but they are usually in bigger towns and cities so I'm sure it was quite the treat for a town of a few thousand outside of Prosser Washington.

So why the visit?

Jennifer Garner is an ambassador for Save the Children and co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, Jennifer visited the Mabton School District to personally distribute At Home Learning Kits to their TK and Kindergarten classrooms.

Jennifer’s dedication to supporting early childhood education was evident throughout her visit according to Mabton School officials.

She, along with her partners from Save the Children and Once Upon a Farm, is committed to bolstering Mabton's Early Steps to School Success (ESSS) program.

During the visit to Mabton, Jennifer observed the school's ESSS Parent-Child Playgroup, read stories to TK students, and even helped put together more than 120 goodie bags filled with books and learning materials for students to take home.

In addition to all the fun activities, Garner also engaged in a conversation with the students and educators about promoting healthy choices, supporting children’s social-emotional growth, and fostering early language, reading, and math skills.

So talk about an amazing celebrity sighting plus all of a good cause, I'm sure the students and educators in Mabton won't soon forget the day they got to meet a movie star.

