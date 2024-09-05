Jelly Roll Was Spotted in Oregon Doing a Phenomenal Thing

Jelly Roll Was Spotted in Oregon At The State Prison Performing

My brother spent fifteen years in the Walla Walla State Penitentiary for attempted murder. I never thought I'd have a family member go to prison but it does happen.



It's Been 20 Years Since Oregon State Prisoners Were Allowed Live Music In The Yard

Many celebrities have spent time in prison and have gone on to amazing careers. It's amazing when you see a complete turnaround and when you see someone give back, you can't help but admire them. Jelly Roll is one of those folks.

Like Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash, Jelly Roll was recently spotted performing at the Oregon State Prison right there in Salem.

Jelly Roll posted a video of the performance and some inmates shared their experience after seeing the show.

It had been twenty years since prisoners were allowed to have live music in the yard and Jelly Roll spoke from the heart.

Jelly Roll had said that he wrote his first songs from behind the walls and the music saved him.

One inmate on the camera talked about how once he heard "Save Me", he went and got clean.

Music is a powerful motivator and seeing an artist like Jelly Roll giving back is pretty amazing.

As Jelly Roll says in the video, if you love art, music, and playing the guitar, he told the prisoners to put that passion behind all the things they do going forward.

The video is amazing and yes Jelly Roll is one of a kind.

