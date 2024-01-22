Columbia (Tri-Cities/Yakima/Pendleton) School Delays Mon. Jan. 22 2024

Updated: School Delays And Closures For Yakima And The Tri-Cities

Here are this morning's school and town delays/closures for January 22nd in the Columbia Basin and Oregon.



We'll update the list throughout the morning, please drive carefully.

• ODOT: Central Ore. - U.S. 97 is closed from the junction with U.S. 197 at milepost 67 to I-84 at milepost 0 due to multiple crashes and ice on the road. Avoid travel. Expect an extended closure likely to last through the night. More Info Here

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. All buses on snow routes.

Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:19 AM College Place Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. College Place Public Schools on 2-hour delay. No morning breakfast, zero hour, weights, and athletics. Buses will pick up 2 hours later than regular times. Check the website for updated information

Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:14 AM Prescott Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Icy roads across district. No SEATech. Breakfast will not be served.

Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:30 AM Prosser Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No A.M. Developmental Preschool, No A.M. TriTech, No Breakfast Served

Yakama Nation Tribal School - 2 Hours Late. Students on a delay, staff report as normal until further notice.