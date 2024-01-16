As winter freezes over the PNW and much of the nation, with record low temperatures, these are some of the worst items to leave in your vehicle.

Soda, beer, and wine should never be left in a freezing vehicle, you'll have a mess.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

It's never happened to me personally, however, I have seen what can happen when one leaves soda in a freezing vehicle. It explodes and leaves a sticky mess that's not fun to clean up. Always remember when returning from the grocery store to take out the soda or wine.

Mobile devices and tablets can shut down in the cold.

Canva Canva loading...

Mobile phones and laptops are targets for shutting down in very cold weather. The lithium-ion batteries are prevented from discharging electricity and freezes the device's operation. Even after the device is brought inside to warm up, the thawing process may cause condensation inside the unit and could ultimately short circuit the battery.

Musical Instruments can be ruined in freezing temperatures.

Canva Canva loading...

Guitars and other wood instruments can warp, split, or crack. Strings can tighten or even snap under pressure. Instrument repair can be overwhelmingly expensive. In some cases, a instrument may be impossible to repair. Always take musical instruments inside. It's recommended that you warm up a frozen instrument gradually.

Food in cans or glass jars can be explode or burst.

Canva Canva loading...

It's possible that canned foods will react like soda if left in a freezing vehicle. And, no one wants exploding pickles or jam in the back seat. Aerosol cans should never be left in a freezing vehicle. A pressurized can could crack or explode.

Medication should not be left in freezing temperatures.

Canva Canva loading...

Some medications can lose their effectiveness if they freeze. Any liquid medications, such as insulin, can separate when it's thawed. If you have questions about medicines left in the cold for an extended time, call your pharmacist.

Never let your gas tank get below half.

Canva Canva loading...

This should be easy. AAA recommends keeping your gas tank at least half full at all times to prevent condensation from freezing fuel lines. It's also recommended that you check your antifreeze.

Stay safe in this cold. And, check out the safety video below from Family Handyman.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll