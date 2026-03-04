Is Washington State Safe From an Iran Attack?

As a kid growing up in the 80's, one of my biggest fears was a nuclear war between the USA and the USSR.

Washington State might seem isolated, but for me, war was a real fear.

Homeland Security Monitoring Threats to U.S. States, Including Washington State

Now we've got issues with Iran, and it always brings up the question, would Iran attack Washington State, and how much of a threat are they to the Evergreen State?

Security Experts Weigh In on Threats to Washington

I did a quick Google search and tried to find the odds that Iran would attack Washington State, and here's what I found:

U.S. intelligence and independent analysts generally conclude that Iran does not currently have long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking the continental United States. Estimates suggest such capability, if pursued, could be a decade or more away.

In terms of a widespread, organized military attack on Washington State or other U.S. territories, the risk remains very low based on known capabilities and current assessments.

The one area of concern is that U.S. agencies are on alert for potential acts of terrorism or retaliation.

The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. intelligence are actively monitoring and preparing for potential threats, but the odds of an attack on Washington State are pretty slim.

I'm glad for one thing, and that's kids these days don't have to live under the fear of nuclear war as we did in the 80's.