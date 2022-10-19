Is There a Legal Age Limit To Trick-or-Treating in Washington State?

Is There A Legal Age In Which You Can't Trick Or Treat In Washington State?

Every year on October 31st, children of all ages put on their costumes and go door to door in search of candy. But is there a legal limit to how old you can be and still go trick-or-treating in Washington State? We did some digging and here's what we found out.

In the United States, the tradition of trick-or-treating is thought to have originated with Irish immigrants who came to America in the 19th century. Today, it is a beloved holiday tradition for kids (and adults!) all across the country. But just how old is too old to go trick-or-treating?

At What Age Is A Good Time To Quit Trick-Or-Treating?

I know when I was about 12 or 13, I started going to a friend's house for their amazing Halloween parties but I also know that kids continue to trick-or-treat beyond those ages.

There is no federal law that sets a minimum age for trick-or-treating, but many states and municipalities have their own laws on the books.

In Washington state, for example, there is no legal limit to how old you can be when you go trick-or-treating. However, many cities and towns in other states have ordinances that restrict trick-or-treating to children under the age of 12 or 14.

Some States Have Rules Concerning Trick-Or-Treating And The Legal Age Limit

I couldn't find any articles in Washington State prohibiting trick-or-treating after a certain age but I did discover some states like New Jersey and South Carolina have some laws in place.

So if you're over the age of 12 (or 14, depending on where you live), does that mean you're out of luck when it comes to getting free candy on Halloween? Not necessarily!

Many towns have "trunk-or-treat" events where children can walk from car trunk to car trunk instead of going door to door. And if all else fails, you can always buy your own candy.

No matter how old you are, Halloween is a fun holiday for everyone. So whether you're out trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating this year, we hope you have a spooktacular time!