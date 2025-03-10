Over the past few weeks, a series of earthquakes in the Seattle area has left many residents on edge.

Could this be a sign that the "Big One" is on its way?

While it’s a question on everyone’s mind, scientists say the real issue isn’t if the Cascadia subduction zone will unleash a massive earthquake—it’s when.

The Cascadia subduction zone, a 700-mile fault stretching from Canada to California, is capable of producing a magnitude 9.0 earthquake.

When it slips, it could trigger a tsunami and cause widespread devastation across the Pacific Northwest.

Since February 22, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) has recorded five notable quakes in western Washington, including a 3.9 magnitude tremor near Port Angeles on March 5.

Harold Tobin, director of PNSN and Washington’s state seismologist, says these quakes aren’t necessarily a warning sign but do remind us that we live in a seismically active region.

While the recent spike is above average, it’s still within normal ranges.

However, a 4.5-magnitude quake near Friday Harbor on March 3 has a small chance of being a foreshock to a larger event in the coming weeks.

The last major Cascadia quake struck in 1700, and with an average recurrence interval of 550 years, the next one could happen anytime.

It's difficult to prepare for a disaster like a devastating earthquake. I mean you could go crazy trying to predict all the things to put in place in case of a natural disaster.

But, some of the basic things you can do can be helpful without getting too out of hand.

To prepare, experts recommend securing heavy furniture, building an emergency kit with two weeks’ worth of supplies, and identifying safe spots in your home.

While we can’t predict the exact timing, being ready is the best defense.

Living in the Tri-Cities area we probably wouldn't feel the effects.

But if you have family and friends living on the West side of the state, perhaps pass this information on to them.

