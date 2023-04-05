Is Skinny Dipping Legal In Washington State?

I remember prom night like it was yesterday and my date wanted to dive into the Snake River---without her clothes on.



Is There A Law In Washington State Against Skinny Dipping?

I was a shy kid and it felt like a dangerous proposition from a cute girl. My heart was beating fast and I thought about it but eventually chickened out.

I look back thinking, what a knucklehead but she did have a big mean older brother, so maybe I did the right thing in the end.

The big question is, if I had dived in head first and got caught, would I have gotten in trouble with the police?

It's a fun and liberating experience, but it's important to know the legalities beforehand.

The short answer is that it is not technically illegal to go skinny dipping in Washington State.

However, there are still laws around public indecency that may apply depending on where you decide to take the plunge.

For example, if you're caught swimming nude on a beach, then you would likely be charged with indecent exposure.

This law also applies if there are people around who can see you while you're undressed—so even if it's a secluded area if there is potential for someone else to stumble across your swimming session then this could land you in trouble with the authorities.

If you do decide to go skinny dipping, then make sure that you choose an appropriate place so that no one else can see what's going on.

There are plenty of secluded areas across Washington where this is possible—such as lakes or rivers far away from civilization—so seek out these kinds of places first and foremost.

There are also some clothing-optional hot springs located around the state which provide the perfect opportunity for some nude bathing without any risk of breaking the law

