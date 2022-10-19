Is Russell Wilson The Greatest Seattle Seahawk Of All Time?

Could Russell Wilson Be The Great Seattle Seahawk Of All Time?

The Seattle Seahawks have been around since the early 1970s, and in that time, they've had some great players suit up for them.

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

Here Are 5 Reasons That Russell Wilson Could Be The Greatest Seattle Seahawk Ever

But who is the most successful Seattle Seahawk of all time? Is it a wide receiver like Steve Largent or Doug Baldwin? Or is it a defensive star like Richard Sherman or Kam Chancellor?

Let's take a look at the numbers to find out:

Using a combination of the regular season and postseason statistics, we can get a pretty good idea of which Seahawks have been the most successful.

And when we look at the numbers, one player stands out above the rest: former quarterback Russell Wilson.

That's not going to set well with some of the fans but you've got to give Wilson respect for his Seattle Seahawks career.

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

Wilson has led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances, including two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win in his 10 years Seattle Seahawks career.

He's also been selected to the Pro Bowl nines times and he holds the record for most wins by an NFL quarterback through nine seasons and is one of four quarterbacks in NFL history with a career passer rating over 100.

In terms of individual statistics, Wilson ranks first in Seahawk's history in passing yards (29,734) and passing touchdowns (227).

He also has the highest career passer rating (101.7) of any quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history with at least 500 passing attempts.

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

There's no doubt that Russell Wilson is the most successful Seattle Seahawk of all time.

He's led the team to more success than any other player in franchise history, and his individual statistics are some of the best in NFL history.

Wilson is now the most accomplished quarterback in Seahawks history. He owns franchise records for passing yards, touchdowns, wins, and game-winning drives. He also leads all other qualified Seahawks quarterbacks in completion percentage and passer rating.

Russell Wilson might be a Denver Bronco these days and having a rough go of it but when it's all said and done, Wilson might be remembered as the greatest Seattle Seahawk of all time.

