Is Richland’s Long John Silver’s the Only One in Washington State?

Is There Only One Long John Silver's In Washington State?

With 630 locations across the United States, you would think you'd see a Long John Silver's on every block.

Have You Seen Long John Silver's In Richland Washington?

You might not even know about Long John Silver's in Richland Washington but it's there inside the Taco Bell near Walmart at 2485 Queensgate.

A Brief History of Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's got its start back in 1969 when the first restaurant opened in Lexington, Kentucky. The restaurant was founded by Jim Patterson and soon grew to over 1000 restaurants worldwide.

As you might expect, the focus at Long John Silver's is on seafood. The most popular menu item is undoubtedly the "Big Catch." This dish comes with a hearty portion of fish, hush puppies, coleslaw, and your choice of two sides.

Long John Silver's was once part of the Yum brands which includes KFC and Taco Bell but it sold most of its holdings to its group of franchisees in September 2011 and is now 80% franchise-owned.

So I did a quick search because I was wondering if Long John Silver's had more locations throughout Washington State on their main site restaurant locater map.

I couldn't find any of the corporate locator maps except Richland.

I located several Long John Silver's in Oregon, one in Troutdale and another in Hillsboro.

But according to several emails, I did discover that Long John Silver's are listed in Everett, Federal Way, Kent, Olympia, and Spokane on a website called menuwithaprice.com

I can't verify if they aren't part of the main Long John Silver's corporate or a branch of restaurants owned by single owners keeping Long John Silver's legacy alive.

So alas, it looks like Richland Washington's Long John Silver's isn't alone in Washington State after all.

It does seem to find one is an anomaly in our state. Our Long John Silver's is a little hidden gem and a rarity right here in the Tri-Cities.

