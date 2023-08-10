Why Is Raising Cane’s the Next Big Thing in Washington State?

When Is Washington State Getting A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location

Don't say I didn't warn you. I know when Popeyes opened up in the Tri-Cities, rows of cars lined the streets during its grand opening.



Just Announced: Washington State Is Getting Its First Raising Cane's Location

We've often talked about how we'd like to see the Tri-Cities get a Trader Joe's and an In and Out Burger but a new restaurant is swooping into Washington State and it might be the next big thing.

I'm learning all about Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers which was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge Louisiana.

It's all the rage and hype as the eatery serves up chicken fingers, coleslaw, Texas toast, and sauces.

Raising Cane's has only one Portland Oregon location and because of the proximity to Washington State, the lines are crazy for these chicken strips.

The good news is that Seattle and Vancouver are getting their own locations according to an article from KING 5 News.

As with any new discovery, how long before we start seeing these pop up all around Washington State?

I've seen the reviews and customers seem to love their food I also love that their mascot is a yellow Labrador named after the founder's dog.

If you've already been to the Portland location, let us know in the comments below and if you are a fan, you can start getting excited that Raising Cane's is coming to Washington State in 2025.

