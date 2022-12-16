Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?

Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?

A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever.



facebook/just joels facebook/just joels loading...

Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure

Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and lunch diner will be closing its doors for good. It comes as a shock as the diner is quite popular here in the Tri-Cities.

Watson posted a video announcing the closure. Watson didn't give specific reasons for the closure only that he'd been fighting and struggling to keep the doors open for months.

The short-minute video was posted to Facebook.

Watson thanked the community for the support and said that Just Joel's had done some great community work and that Watson himself had the time of his life running the diner.

No word in the video exactly when Just Joel's will close their doors but Watson is encouraging customers to stop by and use their gift certificates before the diner closes for good.

I drive by the diner every day on my way home and I've seen a decrease in open and closed days at Just Joel's. It sounds like Just Joel's, a Tri-Cities favorite, will be calling it a day in the future so now is the time to get in before the diner closes for good.

You can see the full video below that was posted on Facebook concerning the closure of Just Joel's

If that's it for Just Joel's, we'll gladly say thank you for the memories.

