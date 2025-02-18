I stare into the night sky almost daily hoping to see some glimpse of a spaceship of any kind. I love to stargaze. I imagine that a more evolved species is just waiting till we have the intellect and emotional IQ to handle meeting beings from another civilization.

Are we alone in the Universe?

No doubt it would be worrisome for any more evolved species to observe us here on earth where we let our hungry and poor die in the streets and we seem to be so motivated by greed and power that we sacrifice our human decency for the mighty dollar.

Not to mention that the majority of the population in the US still has an issue with the color of a person's skin or the origin of where they came from.

So we obviously have a long way to go in this country before our species are ready to even entertain the thought of beings from other planets.

I'm guessing it won't happen, But, still, I have hope that there is someone somewhere who could teach us earthlings a better way.

But then again...(as the story goes) we earthlings crucified even Jesus Christ who seemed to be a very evolved human being. So there is little hope for us humans apparently.

Still, I've seen some interesting things in the sky but probably none of these were UAPs or UFOs.

As early as 1947 sightings happened in Washington State.

The disclosure with the US Government is a long time coming.

Many think there have been beings from other planets living amongst us for generations. And, I have to admit, there has been a person or two I've encountered over the years who have made me wonder.

Many Air Force and Military personnel have seen UAPs and UFOs for years and have had to keep it secret.

Whistleblowers concerned with information being kept from the American public have prompted Senate hearings about disclosing the previously classified documents reporting UAP or UFO activity.

Alien beings from other dimensions, planets, or civilizations...Is it really possible? I'd certainly like to think so.

I hate the thought that we are alone in this universe. To me, that is a very disturbing thought.

What do you think about it all? Send me an app chat and let me know.

