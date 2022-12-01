What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State

It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks.

What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?

But what do you do with all that extra snow once you've cleared a path to your front door? Is it legal to shovel snow into the street if you live in Washington State?

According to the Seattle Municipal Code, it is illegal to shovel, plow, or otherwise deposit snow or ice onto a public sidewalk, street, or right-of-way.

City of Seattle Municipal Code 15.48.010 – Snow and ice removal.

It is the responsibility of the owner or occupant of private property to remove snow and ice on the sidewalks abutting his or her property in a timely manner and, if practical, prevent its becoming or remaining in an icy, ridged, uneven or humped condition or in a condition which is potentially hazardous to users of the public sidewalks. Property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks adjacent to their property. They must make sure snow and ice does not pose a hazard to pedestrians. They must also repair cracks and other damage. Property owners are responsible for any unopened street areas next to their property. Property owners also maintain unpaved or unopened alleys, and alleys not paved to City standards.

So, if you live in Washington State and have been wondering if it's legal to shovel your snow into the street, the answer is no. Fines for violators can range from $100 to $500.

Why is this law in place?

One reason is that when snow and ice are deposited in the street, it can create a hazard for drivers and pedestrians alike. In addition, once the snow melts, any dirt and debris that was shoveled along with it can clog storm drains and cause flooding.

And finally, when plows come through to clear the streets, any snow that has been shoveled into the street can end up being pushed back onto sidewalks—creating an inconvenience for pedestrians.

If you're wondering what to do with all that snow, there are a few options.

One is to simply let it melt on your property; as long as it doesn't create a slip-and-fall hazard, you shouldn't have any problems.

Another option is to create what's known as a "snow dump." A snow dump is an area on your property where you can shovel the snow and let it melt. As long as the snow dump is at least five feet away from your property line, you should be in compliance with the law.

177435341 zest_marina loading...

In short, it is illegal to shovel your snow into the street in Washington State.

