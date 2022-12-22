Is It Legal To Discuss Wages With Co-Workers in Washington State?

Can My Employer Fire Me If I Talk About My Wages With Co-Workers In Washington?

Have you ever wondered if it's legal for you and your co-workers to discuss wages with each other in Washington State? I know it happens in most workplaces but what is the legality of it?



Can I Discuss My Salary With A Co-Worker In Washington State?

You may have heard of wage transparency, but do you know what it means?

Wage transparency is the practice of employees being able to openly discuss their wages with each other.

I was always taught as a kid that it was rude to ask another co-worker what their wages are but times have changed and Washington State has a new salary disclosure law that starts in January of 2023.

Washington State passed a law that on job opening listings, a salary range must be posted in the listing.

The new disclosure law has both supporters and opponents, who are concerned about the potential implications for employee morale and competition among co-workers.

In Washington State, is it legal to talk to your co-workers about wages?

In Washington State, there is a law that prohibits employers from preventing employees from discussing their wages with each other.

This law also prohibits employers from retaliating against employees who choose to share their salary information with another employee or former employee.

Why Is Wage Transparency Important?

The concept of wage transparency is important because it helps ensure that everyone is being paid fairly for the work they do.

Studies have shown that when employees know what their peers are making, they are more likely to negotiate higher salaries and ask for raises—which means that companies can't get away with paying different people drastically different amounts for doing the same job.

Additionally, when employees know what their fellow workers are earning, they're less likely to be taken advantage of by employers or supervisors who may be trying to pay them less than they deserve.

In conclusion, it is perfectly legal for you and your co-workers to talk about wages in Washington State thanks to strong wage transparency laws.

However, it's important to remember that these conversations should remain respectful at all times.

You can read more details on the new salary disclosure laws in Washington State here.

