Is It Illegal To Roll Through a Yellow Light in Washington State?

Is It Illegal To Roll Through A Yellow Traffic Light In Washington State?

Have you ever been driving and gotten to a yellow light and had to decide whether to stop or keep going? You might be surprised by the legalities of going through a yellow light in Washington.

attachment-Untitled design - 2023-01-12T134751.483 loading...

Can I Enter An Intersection And Wait For The Light To Change In Washington State?

In Washington State, there are laws that govern what you can do at yellow lights. Understanding the law behind rolling through yellow lights is important for staying safe on the roads, so let's take a look at what you need to know.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Law on Yellow Lights

In Washington State, it is illegal to roll through a red light. However, when it comes to yellow lights, many people are not sure if they can proceed safely or if they must come to a complete stop. The answer depends on several factors.

According to the Revised Code of Washington (RCW), drivers must come to a complete stop when they encounter a yellow light and cannot proceed until the intersection is clear.

This means that drivers should not enter an intersection if there are other cars present or if pedestrians are crossing the street. If the intersection is clear, however, then drivers may proceed with caution.

attachment-Untitled design - 2023-01-12T134814.575 loading...

Factors That Impact Your Decision

When it comes to deciding whether or not you can roll through a yellow light in Washington State, there are several factors that need to be taken into consideration.

First and foremost, you should always pay attention to your speed and make sure that you have enough time and space to safely maneuver your vehicle before entering an intersection and encountering a yellow light.

Additionally, it is important to account for any road conditions like wet pavement or icy roads which could impact your ability to safely navigate an intersection after seeing a yellow light.

Lastly, always be aware of the presence of any pedestrians who may be crossing the street when making your decision about which way to go at an intersection with a yellow light.

attachment-Untitled design - 2023-01-12T134838.568 loading...

Knowing how Washington State law applies when approaching intersections with yellow lights can help keep you safe while driving.

Remember that it is illegal to roll through red lights but legal (with caution) when it comes to yellow lights - as long as no other cars or pedestrians are present in the area.

Always consider factors such as speed limit, road conditions, and pedestrian traffic before making your decision about which way to go at an intersection with a yellow light – this will help ensure that you stay within the law and remain safe on the roads.