Is It Cool to Ship Pot in Washington State?

Can You Legally Mail Weed In Washington State?

So I saw a funny posting from the Prosser Police Department and someone had tried to deliver cannabis to the wrong address.



What Does The Law Say About Shipping Cannabis In Washington State

It got me thinking about the legality of mailing cannabis in Washington State. As you know, cannabis is legal in the Evergreen State but there are some legalities about purchasing weed that might surprise you.

credit: prosser police department

Prosser Police posted this statement on their Facebook page:

Missing a delivery? It appears these packages were mailed to an incorrect address here in Prosser. If you are wondering where your five pounds of green, leafy, vegetable like matter (oregano or basil maybe?) is, please come down to the Police Department and contact Detective Forsyth.

So can you legally mail weed through the postal service in Washington State?

According to the Cannabis Board:

No. Although adult-use cannabis is legal in Washington, sending weed by mail, even to other residents in the state, may put the sender and receiver in legal jeopardy. Since marijuana is still considered illegal by the federal government, sending it via a federally managed postal system, such as the United States Postal Service (USPS), may attract drug trafficking charges and result in severe penalties.

Mailing weed through private mail carriers like UPS or FedEx may also result in legal repercussions. These carriers have special policies prohibiting the shipment of items considered illegal by local, state, and federal laws. Although marijuana is legal in Washington, state law prohibits the delivery of the substance except if it is done to or on approved marijuana retailers.

Prosser Police are still looking for you, just a heads up.

