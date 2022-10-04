Is Having a Rooster Legal in Tri-Cities Washington?

You may have noticed that there are no roosters running around the Tri-Cities, and ever wondered why that is?

Photo by James Wainscoat on Unsplash Photo by James Wainscoat on Unsplash loading...

The truth is, roosters are not allowed within city limits of any of the three cities.

Here is the question as asked on the go2kennewick.com page

Can I have chickens on my property?

The Kennewick Municipal Code in 18.12.040 allows residents in R and HMU zoned districts to have up to 3 chickens (excluding roosters) under a specific set of guidelines provided in that section. If you believe a violation of this code has occurred, you may report it to Kennewick Code Enforcement for further investigation.

I'm no poultry expert but I did grow up on a ranch in Eastern Washington so I'll speculate on why you can't have roosters within the city limits in Washington State:

The first reason that roosters are not allowed within city limits is because of the noise they make.

Photo by Sahand Babali on Unsplash Photo by Sahand Babali on Unsplash loading...

Roosters are notorious for being loud, and their crow can be heard up to a mile away. This can be especially disruptive in the early morning hours when people are trying to sleep. In addition to being disruptive, all that noise can also lead to feelings of irritability and anxiety.

Get our free mobile app

The second reason that roosters are not allowed within city limits is because of the mess they make. Roosters tend to be messy eaters, and their food often ends up scattered on the ground around them.

This can attract vermin and other pests, which can then become a nuisance for neighbors. In addition, roosters also like to dig holes in the ground with their claws, which can damage property and create trip hazards.

Finally, roosters are not allowed within city limits because of the danger they pose to public safety. Roosters have sharp claws and beaks that they use for fighting with other roosters.

Photo by David Brooke Martin on Unsplash Photo by David Brooke Martin on Unsplash loading...

These same claws and beaks can also be used to injure humans, particularly small children who may not know how to defend themselves. In addition, roosters are also known to carry diseases that can be passed on to humans, such as salmonella and avian influenza.

So there you have it!

Those are three of the main reasons why I think roosters are not allowed within city limits in Washington state. Next time you see a sign prohibiting roosters in an area, you'll know why!

50 Tri-Cities Memes That's Make You LOL Here are 50 Tri-Cities Memes that'll make you bust a gut!