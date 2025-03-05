Is Dominos Pizza Closing Locations in Washington State?

rik/getty images/canva

Slice of the Pie: Is Domino’s Pulling Out of Washington State?

Man, I recall working at a radio station in my small town and ordering a piping hot Domino's Pizza. It was a great way to get through a Midnight to 6 shift on the weekend.

Domino’s on the Decline? Unpacking Closure Rumors in Washington State

Now word is coming down that some Domino's Pizza locations will be closing in 2025. There was a time where it felt like there was a Domino's on every corner, but brick and mortar stores are struggling these days as we go into 2025.

Getty Images
We've seen JoAnn's Fabrics and Big Lots crumble in the last few months and word is Red Robin (which started in Washington State) is also struggling with some of their locations expected to close.

Pizza Panic: Are Domino's Locations Disappearing in Washington?

Domino's Pizza might be next according to MSN.com. Domino's announced that it's closing 200 locations over the next year, and it does have some of us Washingtonians worried about the status of our Domino's in the Evergreen State.

Getty Images
So far, the good news is that 170 of the closures will be overseas in Japan, leaving a handful of stores closing in the states.

If you are hankering for a slice of Domino's pizza, no worries because Washington State looks like it's still going strong, but I'll update this article if it changes in the future.

You can read more about Domino's closures here.

