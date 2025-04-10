Retail Openings: Is Big Lots Coming Back to Washington State?

If you are a fan of Big Lots, it might be making a comeback, and shoppers are getting excited for its return.

Retail Revival: Is Big Lots Making a Comeback in Washington

Tri-Cities once had several Big Lots stores, and shoppers were shocked when they closed their doors back in 2024, but it looks like there might be some hope on the horizon for fans of the discount thrift department store.

Over 400 stores closed last year, but Variety Wholesalers purchased 200 Big Lots stores, hoping to reopen them in 2025. The Big Lots website even says, "The Comeback Starts Soon!"

Could Big Lots Be Packing Up for a Return to Washington State?

So far, this is the list of locations that are opening soon, according to cheapism.com

9 Big Lots locations will open on April 10 in six states.

  • 1342 Indian Mound Dr., Mount Sterling, Kentucky
  • 755 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana
  • 5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, Mississippi
  • 2605 W Main St., Tupelo, Mississippi
  • 1432 E Dixie Dr., Asheboro, North Carolina
  • 1041 S Riverside Dr., Clarksville, Tennessee
  • 220 Dickson Plaza Dr., Dickson, Tennessee
  • 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, Tennessee
  • 2911 Hershberger Rd. NW, Roanoke, Virginia

So where does that leave Washington State Big Lots?

So far, I couldn't find any Washington State opening news, but they still have a bunch of stores to open over 2025 and into 2026.

Cross your fingers if you are a Big Lots fan, and we'll see in the future if Big Lots returns to Washington State.  

