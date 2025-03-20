Is a California Stop Illegal in Washington State?

I've lived in Washington State most of my life but also in other states like California. One thing you learn quickly is that Californians take driving to a whole different level.



The Truth About California Stops—Are They a No-Go in Washington

When I lived in California, I quickly learned terms like "flip a B*" and "California" stop. I also learned that if you do get a ticket, you have to go to traffic school, something we don't do here in the Evergreen State. California's ticket infractions work on a point system.

So what is a "California" stop you ask? In Washington State, it would be classified as a "rolling" stop where you don't come to a full stop at a stop sign but you roll through it without stopping.

To Stop or Not to Stop: The California Stop Dilemma in Washington

I was someone this morning stop and go at a red light, even though the light had not turned red yet. No one was around but it still was a complete stop and then they went through the red light.

Can you legally do a "California" stop in Washington State?

No, a "California stop" (a rolling stop) is illegal in Washington State , as Washington law requires a complete stop at stop signs according to washingtonstatetrafficticket.com

So they next time you are thinking about "punching it Chewie", you might want to make sure that you've come to a complete stop.

