Without volunteers and the support of the community, a massive event like the IRONMAN 70.3 could never happen. It takes hundreds if not thousands of willing hands.

To thank its volunteers, and welcome the community, IRONMAN 70.3 Tri-Cities is hosting a Volunteer & Community Welcome Party on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The event will be held at the IRONMAN Village at Columbia Point Marina Park.

Everyone from the community is invited to attend, along with all of the IRONMAN volunteers!

The event will include sign making, fun activities, free food for volunteers, and live radio from 98.3 The Key. The IRONMAN Village will also be open, welcoming visitors to visit booths and vendors.

More event information can be found on the IRONMAN 70.3 Tri-Cities hub.

What does it take to be an IRONMAN volunteer?

Just a willingness to help! We have a guide on how to become a volunteer.

Here's a video explaining how some IRONMAN volunteers are trained for race day.

Not ready for IRONMAN this year? That's OK. Start training with these recommendations!

