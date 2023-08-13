Woman Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Police Cruiser in Richland

A woman is charged with DUI after she crashed into a Richland Police vehicle.

It happened Saturday at about 4:20 pm when Police were called to the Circle K at 1915 Columbia Center Boulevard. The intoxicated woman was attempting to purchase liquor at the convenience store. The clerk refused to sell the woman alcohol, and employees called the Police.

As the woman was leaving, she backed into the responding officer's patrol vehicle.

The woman was detained and arrested for several DUI related charges. After a PBT sample was taken, it was determined that the woman's BAC was .340. That's 4 times over the legal limit of .08.

