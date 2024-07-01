Interactive Map Shows Amazing Washington State K-9 Search Rescue

One of the coolest things you'll see today is an interactive map that'll show you how a K-9 rescue dog searches for a missing person.



Watch As King County Search Dog K-9 Lincoln Finds Missing Person On Map

A video was posted recently by the King County Search Dogs Facebook page. King County Search Dogs' mission is to find and aid people in distress. They were formed in 1996 and they are a non-profit search and rescue organization.

It is a unit within King County Search and Rescue and is deployed by the King County Sheriff's Office.

So how cool is it that they posted a video of K-9 rescue dog Lincoln on the search for a "lost" person along with their handler?

You'll see how much more ground K-9 Lincoln can cover than his handler through a Google Earth time-lapsed video.

King County Search Dogs shared this explanation of the video:

Google earth time-lapse animation of K9 Lincoln ranging out to find a "lost" person and then bring his handler to them. K9 Lincoln's GPS track is red and his much slower handler is Blue. Orange tint is 36 acre search area; actual elapsed time was 34 min. Star is where Lincoln did his trained final response to indicate he had found someone. Circles are residual 'scent pool' distractions where people had been hiding earlier in the day.

So if you follow the time-lapse video, you'll see K-9 Lincoln find Elizabeth who was hiding out in the drizzle.

The video and interactive map give you a behind-the-scenes look at the work the rescue and search K-9s do and it's pretty amazing when you see these amazing animals in action.

