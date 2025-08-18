In-N-Out Burger Sets Grand Opening Date for First Washington Location

Everyone loves a grand opening, and In-N-Out Burger is finally opening up in Washington State, and everyone is giddy about the official opening date.

From California to Washington: In-N-Out Burger Confirms Grand Opening Date

The closest In-N-Out Burger has been in Salem/Keiser, Oregon, and my wife is from there - I've seen the crazy lines wrapped around the building just to show you how popular In-N-Out Burger is in Oregon and California.

Now it's Washington State's first location in Ridgefield, and they've finally announced their official open date, and drum roll please...August 20th!

Mark Your Calendar—In-N-Out Burger’s Washington Debut Has an Opening Date

Get ready for a Double-Double before you know it.

When will we get a Tri-Cities location? So far, only one other location has been announced for Washington, and it looks like Vancouver will be the next location.

In-N-Out Burger Fans Rejoice—Grand Opening Date Revealed for Washington

Meridian, Idaho, just opened up the 400th location, and crossing fingers that someday, Tri-Cities will have our own location.

For now, we'll have to enjoy the Ridgefield location. My wife and I are going to the Toto show at the end of the month, so I'm sure we'll be in line with the rest of the folks grabbing a Double-Double.

It might be time for a road trip; August 20th is right around the corner, and it might be time to hit the road.

