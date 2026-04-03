Here’s What We Know About the Incident Near Marcus Whitman Elementary

Quick thinking by the Marcus Whitman Elementary School staff in Richland helped kids stay safe during a recent incident in Richland.

No Threat Found After Suspicious Person Report Near Marcus Whitman Elementary

In a posting from the Richland Police Department, here are the details on the incident:

On Monday, April 2nd, a male subject was observed on the public sidewalk acting erratically and making hand gestures toward students who were outside at recess.

A Richland School District (RSD) staff member approached the individual, at which point he fled the area.

As a precaution, the school implemented a “secure and teach, bringing all students indoors while continuing normal classroom activities.

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Quick Action by Staff Keeps Students Safe During Richland School Incident

RPD officers arrived at the scene and searched the area thoroughly, but the suspect could not be found.

At this time, there is no evidence of an attempted abduction or luring incident.

Based on current information and video review, the individual remained on the sidewalk and did not approach or make physical contact with students.

This detail is crucial for understanding the nature of the incident and ensuring the safety and well-being of the children involved.

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The person of interest is described as a teenage white male with a heavy-set build. Officers are working to identify him and reviewing additional video in the area.

If you have any information on this incident, reach out to the Richland Police Department.

Shout out again to the Marcus Whitman Elementary staff for keeping our kids safe.