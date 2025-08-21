You Won’t Believe How Early Fans Lined Up for In-N-Out’s WA Debut

The first In-N-Out burger has opened in Washington State, and to say people are obsessed is an understatement.

Washington State finally got its very first In-N-Out Burger on August 20th, and the grand opening has sparked a frenzy among fast-food fans

Dedication or Obsession? How Long Fans Waited for WA’s First In-N-Out

We've seen the massive long lines here in the Tri-Cities with the new Chick-fil-A, just think if we had an In-N-Out burger here in the Columbia Basin?

So how long would you wait in line? Would you camp out or would you wait until the hype dies?

The new Ridgefield location, at 5801 N. Pioneer Canyon Drive, opened its doors two hours early at 8:30 a.m., instead of the scheduled 10:30 a.m., which thrilled the crowd outside.

Hundreds of customers, including more than a dozen cars, had lined up overnight in anticipation of the grand opening. One thing about Washingtonians is that we are dedicated to the cause.

The Line for In-N-Out Was Long… But This Guy Took It to the Extreme

According to KING-5 news, among the most dedicated fans was a local Milton resident, named only as Kevin, who camped out in line for over 14 hours, earning the coveted title of “first inside.”

Kevin said he was “proud of myself” for securing that prime spot

The good news is that despite the excitement and long lines, traffic and safety remained under control, thanks to the local police, but those lines are going to be long for a while.

I guess the Double Double is that good, so it's worth the road trip, I'm just sayin.

