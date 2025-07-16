Quick-Thinking Benton County Off-Duty Deputy Helps Stop Impaired Driver

Shout out to an off-duty Benton County deputy who spotted a suspected impaired driver on July 15th in Kennewick.

Off-Duty Hero: Kennewick Deputy Assists in DUI Arrest

The situation occurred in Kennewick yesterday afternoon, around 4 PM, near W. Canal Drive and W. Quinault Avenue, according to a posting on Facebook from the Kennewick Police Department.

An off-duty Benton County Deputy was behind a Durango that was all over the roadway and nearly hit a pedestrian. Officers located the vehicle within minutes and initiated a stop.

Quick-Thinking Off-Duty Kennewick Deputy Helps Stop Impaired Driver

From the posting: Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined 29-year-old Kendra Schatz to be under the influence of intoxicants. Schatz will be booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI after this investigation.

Always cool to see that our officers and deputies are there even when not on the clock.

