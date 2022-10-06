Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]

Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue

A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue.



Megan Wallace

My wife and I were passing through Twin Falls Idaho on vacation and we stopped at the Perrine Bridge for the views. We discovered that base jumping is legal off the bridge and perhaps the only place in the United States where base jumping off a bridge is legal.

We decided to stay and watch a few of the jumpers. My wife joked that she thought we should do a tandem jump.

Perrine Bridge In Idaho Is The Only Legal Place To Base Jump Off A Bridge In The USA

We observed two base jumpers make the leap without any issue but the third jumper had issues as their chute seemed to get tangled in the jump sending the jumper off course.

My wife managed to grab the video jump as the man crashed into the rocky cliffs below Perrine Bridge.

The Base Jumper appeared to get stuck on some rocks as he awaited rescue from the local search and rescue teams. We stayed longer to observe rescue workers scaling the rocks to retrieve the man. We encountered the Sheriff's Department where the Sheriff said he believed the man has fractured his ankle but outside of that seemed to be okay.

We had to leave but appears the man was rescued safely from the ordeal and it was fascinating to watch from afar as the rescue workers saved the man. We talked to a few locals who said on occasion, jumps can go wrong but most of the time jumps go off without a hitch.