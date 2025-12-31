Rain Showers Could Bring Icy Roads to the Tri-Cities on New Year’s Day

Heads up, Tri-Cities, as rain showers could cause some icy roads for us on New Year's Day, starting 2026 here in the Columbia Basin.

New Year’s Day Rain Could Lead to Slick, Icy Roads Across the Tri-Cities

It's getting colder and colder, and now there might be a chance for rain over the next few days.

Looking ahead to New Year's Day, the Tri-Cities area will be seeing rain showers starting in the afternoon and scattered rain showers over the next few days after that.

Icy Roads Possible in the Tri-Cities as Rain Falls on New Year’s Day

According to Weather.com, the Columbia Basin will see rain showers starting tomorrow with highs near 33 degrees, which could be the perfect catalyst for some dangerous roadways over the holiday.

After New Year's, Tri-Cities will start warming back up to the mid-40's in the daytime but will stay cold and frosty overnight with lows in the lower 30's. We are expected to have scattered rain showers through the weekend, which could mean some icy roadways

After the New Year's, we'll continue with mild temperatures, but as you know, anything can change at anytime in the Tri-Cities, and we'll keep you updated as those conditions change.

After the New Year's, we'll continue with mild temperatures, but as you know, anything can change at anytime in the Tri-Cities, and we'll keep you updated as those conditions change.