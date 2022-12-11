What’s the Scoop Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Kennewick

Ice cream fans get set for a unique experience in Tri-Cities.

Get our free mobile app

What's the Scoop plans to officially open their doors to the public on Friday, December 16th. The new ice cream business is located at 3902 West Clearwater Avenue, #119, in Kennewick, next to Poutine, Eh? In fact, both businesses have the same owner, Mallory Chapin.

What's the Scoop Facebook What's the Scoop Facebook loading...

And, What's the Scoop isn't your average ice cream shop. In addition to original flavors, you'll find unique, one-of-a-kind flavors at What's the Scoop. The ice cream is made locally by the Walla Walla Cheese Company. You never know what flavor will pop up next.

What's the Scoop Facebook What's the Scoop Facebook loading...

What's the Scoop features flavor crystals that top your scoop of ice cream in a waffle cone.

What's the Scoop Facebook What's the Scoop Facebook loading...

Or, you can enjoy chips and dip, waffle cones cut into chips, with a scoop of ice cream. However you like your ice cream, you're invited to enjoy the tasty treat during What's the Scoop's grand opening on Friday, December 16th, from 4 pm to 8 pm and on Saturday, December 17th, from 12 pm to 8 pm.

What's the Scoop Facebook What's the Scoop Facebook loading...

You can read more about What's the Scoop on Facebook. And, watch more from our news partners, KEPR, here.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.