Ian Munsick Ready to Rock Kennewick This Thursday Night

One of Country Music's rising stars is making a stop in Kennewick this Thursday night.

Ian Munsick Saddles Up for Kennewick Performance

Country Crooner Ian Munsick is set to take the stage at the Toyota Center at 7:00 PM, and it's going to be a great show.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Welcomes Rising Country Voice Ian Munsick

If you didn't know, Ian Munsick is a rising American country singer-songwriter known for blending modern country with authentic Western influences from ranch life.

2210813969 loading...

READ MORE: 10 of the most memorable concerts to play in Kennewick

So you'll get those great Americana songs mixed in with some Country songs that keep you singin' long after the show leaves Kennewick.

Munsick is from Sheridan, Wyoming, and comes from a ranching family similar to our own Washingtonian Zach Top.

His music often focuses on horses, open landscapes, family, and Western culture rather than typical Southern country themes.

He broke out with songs like “Long Live Cowgirls” and “Horses Are Faster,” and has released albums including Coyote Cry, White Buffalo, and Eagle Feather.

The Eagle Flies Free tour will land in Kennewick on Thursday, February 26th, and tickets are available through this link.

Get ready for a great night of music right here in Kennewick.