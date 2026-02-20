Washington State Pageant Titleholder Promotes Hygiene Drive in Tri-Cities

A special guest stopped by our studio this week, and she’s representing both the pageant world and an important cause across Washington.

Tri-Cities Washington Pageant Winner Turns Crown Into Community Action

I had the opportunity to speak with Tri-Cities resident Deidre Murphy, who shared her journey as the current United States of America Pageants titleholder for Mrs. West Coast, and how she’s using the spotlight to help women in need locally.

Murphy, who previously held the title of Mrs. Washington and finished as second runner-up nationally, is now preparing to return to nationals this March.

If she wins, she would become the United States of America’s Mrs. 2026 and spend a year promoting her platform nationwide.

Tri-Cities Queen on Mission to Help Women in Need

But for Murphy, pageants are about more than crowns and sashes.

After becoming a mother through adoption, she said she struggled to rediscover her sense of self.

Competing gave her a new goal, and eventually a meaningful mission centered around helping women grow their families in non-traditional ways, something she calls her “Map to Motherhood.”

That purpose also led her to partner with the Healing Hands Project, a nonprofit started by Rachel Fadino of New U Women's Clinic in Kennewick.

The project focuses on providing hygiene products, especially feminine hygiene items, to women experiencing homelessness or unstable living situations.

Murphy is currently organizing a statewide donation drive, encouraging people to donate items that shelters often run short on, including soap, deodorant, shampoo, and menstrual products.

While many people donate coats or canned food, personal care items are frequently overlooked.

Several locations across Washington are serving as collection sites, including Murphy’s own business, New Edge Family Chiropractic, which she owns with her husband.

She emphasized that donations collected locally will stay local, helping women right here in the Tri-Cities.

While organizations like the Union Gospel Mission provide critical services, Murphy says this drive fills a gap many don’t think about.

Anyone wishing to help can donate hygiene products at participating locations or contribute online through the Healing Hands Project website.

Murphy says her goal is simple: use her title to open doors, spark awareness, and make a difference for women in every community she visits.