Two Oregon State Troopers Hurt in Early-Morning Crash at Hwy 197 Exit 87

An early morning crash near the Dalles, Oregon, has sent two troopers to the hospital.

Oregon Police Investigate Multi-Vehicle Crash Near I-84 Exit 87

In a posting from the Dalles Police Department, here's what we know about the incident:

This morning at about 7:30 am, the Dalles Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at Hwy 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way (I-84 top of exit 87).

Involved was an Oregon State Police Fish and Game K-9 unit and two commercial vehicles.

Two Oregon State Police Troopers were injured and transported to Portland-area hospitals and are in stable condition. The driver of one of the commercial motor vehicles was also injured and transported to a medical facility.

The K-9 was not injured.

The post continues that Hwy 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way have been closed most of the day.

Washington traffic was diverted to Hood River or Biggs Junction, while northbound traffic was diverted onto Hwy 30 to Exit 85.

OSP and the Dalles Police Department are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

OSP and the Dalles Police are asking for anybody who has information regarding this crash to call them at 541-296-2613 and reference case number D26-0261.