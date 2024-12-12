More Human Remains Found in Gifford Pinchot National Park

One of the most beautiful places I've ever camped, hiked, and explored is Lower Lewis River Falls in Cougar WA. It's just outside the town of Carson. There are so many beautiful hiking spots in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Recently the third set of human remains have been found, in Mclellan Meadows Snow Park and thought to be the body of a hiker that went missing in November of 2022. Seattle resident 69-year-old John Hopkins is said to be an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast. His rented vehicle was found in the parking lot of the park.

This death is under investigation. This is the third time remains have been found in the past two months. Previous remains were found in the Sawtooth Berry fields and Lava bed area a hiker found human remains believed to be from another hiker who went missing in 2013.

Prepare well before hiking or camping in the National Forest

I camp a lot alone. Well, not completely alone. I bring my dogs and/or my horses and sometimes meet people along the way who end up camping nearby. I've always felt safe and have never had a bad experience and surprisingly I have never felt lonely.

My only fear is that while hiking, I can get lost. That happens quite often. After reading the news of the remains found in the area that I've hiked, I can see how even though most of the trails on the Pacific Crest Trail are very well marked, it would still be easy to get going in the wrong direction or decide to cut through the forest to access a different trail and become lost.

I've been lost several times, but find my way back eventually. A few times I've had to rely on my horse. Horse seem to know the way home (or back to the camp where there is dinner waiting)

There are phone Apps available for horse riders and hikers, including All Trails, Rumbr, and many others, where you can at least backtrack the way you came.

Is it safe to hike or camp In Gifford Pinchot National Forest?

Take all precautions when camping, hiking, or walking outside your neighborhood. Bear spray, a whistle, and a basic first aid kit are always good ideas. Also, a fire blanket, matches or lighters, a saw, and warm clothing are recommended because bad weather at higher elevations is always possible.

