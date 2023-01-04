Human Composting: Is it Legal in Washington State?

My wife has always said she wants to come back after a tree after she passes away and human composting might make it possible in the future.

One of the latest innovations in human composting uses natural decomposition processes to convert human remains into nutrient-rich soil.

It sounds gruesome and offensive to some but it is legal in Washington State to compost your loved one?

Human composting is a relatively new way to take care of our dead.

This eco-friendly method has only recently become legal in the United States but is Washington State one of those places that allow human composting?

What is Human Composting?

Human composting sometimes referred to as “natural organic reduction,” is an alternative to traditional burial or cremation. It uses the natural process of decomposition to turn bodies into nutrient-rich soil.

The process involves placing a body inside a receptacle that speeds up the rate at which bacteria break down the tissue and bone into the soil.

The soil can then be used as fertilizer for plants or trees, providing a lasting memorial of sorts for the family and friends of the deceased.

How Does Human Composting Work?

The receptacles used for human composting are made with wood chips, straw, and other natural materials.

These materials help speed up the decomposition process by creating an environment that encourages beneficial bacteria to grow and thrive.

Once placed inside the receptacle, bodies will typically take between four to six weeks to fully decompose—far less time than traditional burial or cremation methods.

During this time, family members are able to visit their loved one’s resting place before they are laid to rest permanently.

Is Human Composting Legal in Washington State?

In May 2020, Washington State became the first in the nation to legalize human composting as an alternative form of final disposition (or burial).

Under this law, licensed companies are allowed to offer human composting services as long as they follow strict safety guidelines and provide families with detailed information about how their loved ones will be cared for throughout the process.

In addition, each service provider must adhere to regulatory requirements surrounding health and safety standards set by both federal and local governments.

More and more states are allowing human composting and Washington State was the first state to make it legal in the nation.

Yes, it is perfectly legal to compost your loved one in Washington State.

