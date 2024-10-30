How to Thrive During Eastern Washington’s Challenging ‘Big Dark’ Season

If you are like me and the many Washingtonians who have a mental preoccupation about how we will best handle our mental and physical health once the winter weather sets in...You are not alone!

Winters in Washington can be tough

Many of us begin months ahead making plans to save us from the inevitable doom and gloom that sets in when we hit the grey dark days and sub-zero temperatures. The wind that bites to the core can be unbearable.

I feel like such a 'wuss' I mean our winters are nowhere near the winters they have in Wyoming Montana or Alaska.

I really shouldn't complain. But, I do! And, I will ALL winter long. Yes, that is me.

(I only complain about things that I've tried to find a resolution to and fall short of.)

I prepare ahead, buy the right clothes make plans to get to other places, and plan activities to keep social and stay active.

'There is no bad weather just bad clothing'

I've heard the saying and I've spent thousands at REI. I still hate winter!

I read up on what others do and try it all!

One year, I committed to hiking Badger Mountain every day of winter no matter what the weather to see if consistent exercise would help.

It felt like my life's biggest accomplishment! And honestly, it was the best thing I could have done.

For most of the winter if I accomplished little else at least I had that.

It made me feel great about myself and I was in great shape physically.

But, it was painful and a definite daily challenge that I'm not sure I could repeat!

I take Vitamin D, I exercise, I eat healthily, and yet as soon as the days get shorter and the weather gets cold...I get this heavy, sad, lonely awful feeling that comes creeping in. My doctor calls it Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

I used to battle this with riding my horse if it was at least 20 degrees outside.

The hot chocolate and Peppermint Schnapps helped too I'm sure! but this isn't sustainable and often I had to ride my horse completely alone and that is never a safe idea.

This year, I plan to take my radio show, my two horses, and two dogs on a road trip to Arizona. I'll be broadcasting live from my small Living Quarters horse trailer for a month.

The second month I'll be renting a beautiful house in Arizona with my sister and brother-in-law. And I will broadcast my radio show live from the house.

It all sounds like a crazy and extreme plan just to avoid winter right? Well, it's a last resort!

The challenge will be finding the 'travel window' to get through the treacherous mountain passes hauling my horse trailer.

It's not surprising how many people travel to warmer parts of the country during winter here. Although most leave in November.

If you live on the West side of the state you are plagued with dark, rainy dreary days that seem to last forever.

Here on the East side of Washington, we endure sub-zero temps and wind that is just awful. Some years we get a lot of snow and others not much.

If you're young and active and busy...well maybe you don't mind winter no matter where you live.

I grew up in Santa Cruz California where winters are pretty mild. To me, they were cold dark, and rainy and I hated them too.

So it's just me... Something I have lived with my whole life. I can't deny it. I've tried to change it. Now I just find the best way to survive it.

I hope my plan this year plays out the way I hope! I will be forever grateful! Of course, I'll have to do it each year though.

Send me an App Chat and let me know how you handle the winter!

Get our free mobile app

5 Surprising Cold Weather Terms Unique to Washington State Do you recognize any of these unique cold weather terms in Washington State? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals