Washingtonians: Use This Junk Mail Hack To Stop Unwanted Mail

If you are tired of getting junk mail, go ahead and open it. I have a great solution on how to rid yourself of the junk mail you don't want. This is a great hack especially if you live in Washington State.

How Can I Stop Junk Mail Especially In Washington State?

If there is a return envelope with the No Postage Necessary if mailed in the United States, It's time for us to have a little bit of fun with the sender.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what you can do to stop getting junk mail in the Evergreen State.

You'll need to cram as much crap into the envelope as it can hold. I'd recommend getting out your scissors like I did with the envelope below.

I then took the junk mail and shredded it as you can see from the photo I've included below:

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

It should be overweight. I've circled the fact that the sender has to pay return postage on my photo above in red - stuff that envelope as thick as it can go - don't be stingy, give it as good as they have given it to you

The hack and trick is that the company sending the junk mail then has to pay the difference in postage because of the weight. I think that's an easy way to get dumped off their mailing list.

I've also included another video with has a similar hack where you can ask just to be taken off of their mailing list but for some reason, I think overstuffing an envelope with shredded junk mail is much more fun don't you think?