How Much Would You Pay at Costco for a Sandwich? WA Folks Flip!

Costco's New Prices Have A Few Customers Upset In Lynwood Washington

Costco is a true Washington State original. It's managed to keep prices down and save its members tons of money through the years but a new sandwich price has got customers taking a double-take at the beloved retailer.



Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

Costco can save you a bunch of money with their monthly membership and a lot of Washington residents love their $1.50 soda and hot dog special.

Get our free mobile app

A new addition to the Costco food court menu has folks taking a double-take as the sandwich costs as much as a pizza.

costco2 loading...

An article from Fox Business explains that a roast beef sandwich is now being offered at the Lynwood Washington location for $9.99.

The original Reddit poster had made the comment that you could get a full pizza for the same price and couldn't understand the cost of the sandwich compared to the pizza.

Ban On U.S. Beef Lifted In Japan Getty Images loading...

The Reddit post has over 500 comments already and a lot of Costco regulars are befuddled by the price.

Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

The general consensus of the comments is focused on the fact that the other menu item prices don't seem to match up with the roast beef sandwich price.

One commenter made the comment that if you can get a whole pizza for that price, why buy the sandwich?

The good news is that as food prices rise, Costco has been committed to keeping the $1.50 soda and hot dog deal intact.

As we know, the world runs on supply and demand so we'll see if the new sandwich menu sticks around for the long haul. You can read more details on this story here

The Mystery of the 5 Deepest Rivers in Washington State Here are the five deepest rivers in Washington State