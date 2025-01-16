How Many Times Can You Circle a Roundabout in Washington State

The first time I experienced a roundabout was in Seattle back in the 1990s. My family and I had just moved from Clarkston Washington and it was a new sight for me.



You quickly learn to navigate them and the majority of them in Seattle were in the neighborhoods and not on the busy streets.

Times have changed and now you see roundabouts everywhere.

Tri-Cities seems to love them and we are starting to see more and more of them all around the Columbia Basin.

I'm sure we have some frustrating roundabouts stories, especially those who can't seem to navigate them.

It did get me thinking about the laws of driving a roundabout in Washington State.

Is it possible to continually circle a roundabout in Washington without a ticket?

Here's the answer I found:

Legally, you can circle inside a roundabout for as long as you want BUT there is a catch. If you are disrupting the flow of traffic and being a nuisance, then of course you'll get a ticket from the police.

There are a few key things to remember about driving through roundabouts:

Yield to drivers already in the roundabout (on the circulating roadway)

Stay in your lane; do not change lanes

Do not stop in the roundabout

Avoid driving next to oversize vehicles

So the next time you feel like being a road rebel, take a few spins in the roundabout but don't be surprised if you see some angry drivers looking at you strangely.

You can read more about the roundabout laws in Washington State here.

