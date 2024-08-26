How Many Skippers Restaurants Are Left in Washington State?

Founded in 1969 in Bellevue Washington, Skippers Seafood and Chowder House was a part of my childhood in Washington State.



Are Kennewick's Skippers Open Or Closed?

I was driving along Kennewick Avenue and noticed a deserted parking lot at Skippers so I snapped a few pictures and saw that it had a sad closed sign on the window.

It got me thinking. Skippers were everywhere when I was a kid. The restaurant had over 220 locations after rapid growth in the 1970s.

Skippers had expanded from Washington to Oregon and California and beyond. It seemed like you couldn't escape Skippers and it had grown to the 4th largest seafood chain.

Flash forward to 2024, and Kennewick's Skippers is closed. My hometown Skippers in Lewiston, Idaho, has been gone for years.

According to Wikipedia, Skippers offers a limited number of menu items in "Fleet Grab & Go" restaurants, typically found within convenience stores and supermarkets, in Washington state, Idaho, Oregon, and California.

But Skippers only has two "flagship" locations left in Washington State.

There is one located at 10725 Silverdale Way NW in Silverdale and other Skippers located at 1420 E Main in Puyallup Washington.

For those who loved Skippers growing up, it's a bummer on the physical locations but you can still get that Skippers goodness at Grab and Go locations.

Click here for Skipper's locations around the PNW.

