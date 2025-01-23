This is my second day coming down 395 where the same car sitting on the roadside broke down.



How Long Can a Broken-Down Car Stay on a Washington Highway Before It's Towed?

I've had a car breakdown myself but I always called a tow truck to pick up my car right after the breakdown. I'm one of those folks who think my car will get towed and impounded if I don't immediately do something to fix the situation.

It got me thinking, what are the laws in Washington State when a car or vehicle breaks down on the side of the road? How long can the car stay there before it gets towed away?

What Are the Rules for Abandoned Vehicles on Washington State Highways?

The car I saw on 395 already has a sticker on it so I'm wondering when it will be towed away.

According to Washington State law, per Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 46.55. 010(14)-Unauthorized vehicle: A vehicle is subject to impoundment after being left unattended on a public highway, for more than 24 hours.

So it looks like you can leave your vehicle for about 24 hours before it gets towed but always check with police to make sure.

I'll be curious to see if that same car is still on the side of the road tomorrow on my morning commute.

I can relate because back in the day I didn't have the money for a tow and was always worried that my car would be towed or impounded so I'd immediately call a friend to come help me out of a jam.

